Editor's Picks
12 Ways to Wear Summer’s Hottest Lip Trend: Candy Pink!
TOP 5
STORIES
Editor's Picks
12 Ways to Wear Summer’s Hottest Lip Trend: Candy Pink!
Celeb Style
Can Kendall Jenner Reignite This ‘90s Trend?
Beauty News
Rita Ora, Sienna Miller and Cara Delevingne Got Artsy...
Celeb Beauty
Drew Barrymore Applies Her Makeup on the Subway — Is...
Stylish
See the Best Dressed Stars from the Prive Revaux...
Editor's Picks
Read our lips: Candy Pink is the hottest color of the season, seen on the pouts of Emma Stone, Nicki Minaj and Selena Gomez. With equal parts red and blue, it’s a hue that flatters absolutely every complexion. Check out our roundup of sweet lipsticks – then shop the products!