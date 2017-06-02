TOP 5

STORIES

Editor's Picks

12 Ways to Wear Summer’s Hottest Lip Trend: Candy Pink!

By Gwen Flamberg
11

Read our lips: Candy Pink is the hottest color of the season, seen on the pouts of Emma Stone, Nicki Minaj and Selena Gomez. With equal parts red and blue, it’s a hue that flatters absolutely every complexion. Check out our roundup of sweet lipsticks – then shop the products!