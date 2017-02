Out of the dark, into the light. Celebs love to change their looks with color, and the new look to love is white hot. Allison Williams and Olivia Wilde are the latest stars to turn heads with the platinum hair trend first modeled by trendsetters Zoë Kravitz, Katy Perry and Ashley Benson. Bold and beautiful on a range of skin tones, it looks like these blondes are definitely having more fun. See our five favorite looks below, and get inspired!

Credit: From left: Presley Ann Slack/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Differin; Courtesy of Olivia Wilde/Instagram