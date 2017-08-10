TOP 5

Ashley Graham Slayed in a Teeny String Bikini — Shop the Swimsuit and More From Her Line

By Talia Ergas
Courtesy Swimsuits For All

Work, girl! Ashley Graham slayed in a teeny tiny string bikini from Swimsuits For All in a Wednesday, August 9, Instagram post. Want to shop the exact style? The embroidered two-piece is available for $56 at swimsuitsforall.com. The model also designed bathing suits for the inclusive swimwear brand. Scroll through the photos below to see some of the sexy styles!