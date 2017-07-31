TOP 5

STORIES

Beauty DNA

Beauty DNA: 5 Secrets to Ashley Graham’s Killer Makeup and Hair Looks

By Beth Shapouri
5
Graham attends Ronda Rousey launches her #PerfectNever Campaign with Reebok Women on July 12, 2016 in New York City. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Reebok

America’s Next Top Model judge and body-confidence advocate Ashley Graham knows how to slay on the red carpet. Here, Us Weekly has rounded up a few of the secrets the 29-year-old from Lincoln, Nebraska, uses to make sure she’s always ready for her close-up.