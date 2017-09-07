Beauty News
Stop Everything! ASOS Is Launching an Under $20 Beauty...
Beauty News
Oh, ASOS... Hours upon hours are so easily spent perusing the site's seemingly-endless stock of trendy, affordable clothing, accessories and beauty products. If we needed yet another reason to love the U.K.-based one-stop online shop (hint: we didn't), the brand just announced it's about to drop its own cosmetics line!
Dubbed ASOS Face + Body, the makeup collection will feature an array of pigment-packed items including blushes, lipsticks and highlighters, all housed in millennial pink packaging. The best part? Absolutely everything is under $20! Scroll through the photos below to preview some of the items, ahead of the September 20, 2017, launch date.