Oh, ASOS... Hours upon hours are so easily spent perusing the site's seemingly-endless stock of trendy, affordable clothing, accessories and beauty products. If we needed yet another reason to love the U.K.-based one-stop online shop (hint: we didn't), the brand just announced it's about to drop its own cosmetics line!

Dubbed ASOS Face + Body, the makeup collection will feature an array of pigment-packed items including blushes, lipsticks and highlighters, all housed in millennial pink packaging. The best part? Absolutely everything is under $20! Scroll through the photos below to preview some of the items, ahead of the September 20, 2017, launch date.