Nashville super fans heard first, but all of us who love to see gorgeous hair on television are mourning the sudden death of Rayna James, the country diva played to perfection by Connie Britton. Beyond the small screen, Britton is known for her fresh — and ageless — good looks, with loose, flowing locks and peaches and cream complexion and red carpet moments. Take, for example, the black, white and red color-blocked Sachin and Babi gown she wore with soft waves at the 2014 Toronto Film Festival. Here, Stylish celebrates the best hair, makeup and style choices of our beloved Tami Taylor.

Credit: George Pimentel/Getty Images