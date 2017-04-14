Beauty of the Day: 5 Secrets of Julianne Hough's Style

Street Style
Style Crush
“It’s funny, when I was younger, it was like, the sexier the better — you know, always trying to look older and stuff like that, and now it’s opposite,” Julianne Hough told Entertainment Tonight. “You know, I’ve got nieces … and I don’t want them to dress how I dressed. So I think I’m definitely a little bit more conscious of it. Like, I don’t wear as short of shorts now, or show my belly. I wear less padded bras, that kind of stuff.” Stylish takes a look at the 28-year-old’s conservatively cool hair and makeup looks.