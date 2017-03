Priyanka Chopra has come a long way. For her first invite to the Golden Globes this year the Quantico star, 34, knew exactly what she was going for on the red carpet. “I really wanted to be gold. I know it's cliche, but I just did,” she told Us of her dress. Fast-forward to a few months later: the Bihar, India native is now a regular on the award show circuit — complete with envy-inducing silky strands, a bold lip and a straight-off-the-runway ensemble certain to garner her a spot on any best-dressed list. Jokes the Pantene spokesmodel of her favorite feature: “My hair is my superstrength. I become less strong when I cut it."

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage