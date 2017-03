“The streets ain’t made for everyone, that’s why they made sidewalks,” Empire’s queen Cookie Lyon, played by Taraji P. Henson, expounded on the show’s second episode when it first aired in 2015. And just like that, the Hidden Figures actress, 46, had Us hooked on her inimitable sense of style (and as you’ll read, it is a far cry from her TV alter ego’s garish sensibility). Stylish takes a look back at the fashionista's fiercest hair and makeup looks.

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage