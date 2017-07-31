TOP 5

Forget Capris! Celebrities Like Bella Hadid Are Loving Pedal Pushers

By Beth Shapouri
Shins are in! Stars including Bella Hadid, Kristen Stewart and Khloe Kardashian have been playing around with pants that hit just below or above the knee for a look that elongates thighs, while also providing the opportunity to show off a great pair of shoes. Whether opting for bermuda shorts or pedal pushers (a.k.a. styles that hit under the kneecap, just above where a typical capri would fall), it’s all about showing off sexy calves! Check out a few of the recent looks we’ve spied and some pusher-style options to get you on the cropped-pant love train.