Celebrate National Nail Polish Day with These Great Nail Polishes

By Roxanne Adamiyatt
What’s the best way to celebrate National Nail Polish Day on Thursday, June 1? If you thought “with a fresh coat of polish,” we at Stylish would have to agree. To make sure your manicure is on fleek just in time for the weekend, we picked out some of our favorites that you should try to elevate your mani game. Read on!