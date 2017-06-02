To honor National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Friday, June 2, celebrities such as Amy Schumer, Lena Dunham, Julianne Moore, and Zac Posen are wearing orange. In fact, even landmarks like the Empire State Building will be lit in orange to show support. Why orange? It’s the color that hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves.

Moore spoke of her involvement with the social impact initiative to Reuters, saying, "When our federal government failed to act I was really shocked and that's when I realized that I was not being a responsible parent or a citizen by not becoming involved in an issue I cared deeply about.” Want to join in? #WearOrange and shop these products to benefit the mission of gun violence education and the Gun Safety Action Fund.