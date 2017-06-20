TOP 5

‘My Little Pony’ Fans Will Be Obsessed With This China Glaze Collaboration

By Roxanne Adamiyatt
Courtesy Hasbro/My Little Pony/Facebook

Fans of the upcoming My Little Pony: The Movie (out October 6, 2017) are in for a treat: My Little Pony x China Glaze is launching in July! The colorful collection — which was inspired by the personalities of the iconic ponies including Rainbow Dash and Applejack will feature 14 new shades. Hues include brights to swirling glitters — the perfect whimsical range to add to your nail polish collection. Each individual shade will cost $7.50 at beauty stores nationwide, including Ulta and Sally Beauty and online at chinaglaze.com. Check out a sneak peek of the shades here!