Beauty News
China Glaze Is Releasing a ‘My Little Pony’...
TOP 5
STORIES
Beauty News
China Glaze Is Releasing a ‘My Little Pony’...
Celeb Style
Suki Waterhouse Wears Nearly-Naked Dress to ‘Bad Batch’...
Royals
Duchess Kate Is Breathtaking in White Lace at Royal...
Celeb Hair
Lena Dunham Reveals Most Drastic Haircut Yet
Morning Makeup Tip
Morning Makeup Tip: The Three Brushes You Need to...
Beauty News
Fans of the upcoming My Little Pony: The Movie (out October 6, 2017) are in for a treat: My Little Pony x China Glaze is launching in July! The colorful collection — which was inspired by the personalities of the iconic ponies including Rainbow Dash and Applejack will feature 14 new shades. Hues include brights to swirling glitters — the perfect whimsical range to add to your nail polish collection. Each individual shade will cost $7.50 at beauty stores nationwide, including Ulta and Sally Beauty and online at chinaglaze.com. Check out a sneak peek of the shades here!