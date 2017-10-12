Chrissy Teigen is one step to closer to world domination! The model, mom, TV host and cookbook author just launched her first clothing collection with Revolve. The Chrissy Teigen x Revolve collection features 36 pieces, including boots, bodysuits, dresses and coats, ranging from $78 to $328, and it’s all available to shop right now on Revolve.

The 32-year-old model celebrated the launch of her collab in L.A. on Wednesday, October 11 wearing her line from head to toe. Chrissy chose the $328 Shaggy Coat for her soiree, which is the same one she’s sporting in her campaign photos, along with the Gardenia pant and L.A.X. bustier.

“I imagine the collection being worn by like minded women on the go,” Chrissy explained of her collection. “I wanted to create beautiful, classic pieces that are sexy yet comfortable. I also wanted to make sure the pieces were very versatile to be able to mix and match. The color palette in the collection is all neutrals in order to create that timeless look. It's all about being confident and feeling sexy!“

Scroll through to see Stylish’s top five favorite pieces.