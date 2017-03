Flapper fabulous! If there's one thing Hollywood's all about these days, it's tiers and tiers of fringe. From Katy Perry at the BRIT Awards to Emma Stone's Oscar-winning moment, the retro-inspired embellishment is quickly becoming a red carpet staple. Plus, it's just fun! Scroll to see how the stars are styling their tassel dresses, then embrace your inner Daisy Buchanan and shop the look for less!