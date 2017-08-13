TOP 5

STORIES

Red Carpet

Hollywood Goes Gaga For Gucci: See 10 Top Looks!

By Rachel LeWinter
10

Creative director of Gucci, Alessandro Michele, dresses Hollywood in soft hues and ethereal silhouettes—and Hollywood is obsessed! See the latest celebs to wear the Italian brand on the red carpet, including Sienna Miller, Dakota Johnson, Zoe Saldana and more.