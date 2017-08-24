The 90's are back! Good genes (and jeans) prove that Cindy Crawford is ageless. In new campaign photos for her partnership with RE/DONE, it is hard to determine which of the pictures were taken in the 90's and which were shot today.

This time around, the 51-year-old supermodel is baring all for 'The Crawford' collaboration which includes a jean, tee and sweatshirt. The 5-foot-9 beauty's timeless denim looks have always been an inspiration to the brand and her effortless, cool-girl style has helped define the classic American aesthetic found in every piece.

While the full collection won't be available until mid-September, Crawford took to her Instagram Stories (both on her personal and RE/DONE's accounts) this morning to share 20 limited items available to shop for 24 hours. If you missed out on this first round of releases, be sure to check out the collab at Barneys New York, Colette, Ron Herman Japan and shopredone.com!