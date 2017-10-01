TOP 5

STORIES

Shop the Look

Your Guide to the Instagram Brands Celebrities Love to Wear

By Roxanne Adamiyatt
5

The it-girl mafia (Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez etc.) is obsessed with Instagram — not only do they document their lives on their accounts, but they also scoop up clothing and accessory brands that have become famous on social media. From those retro sunnies to the tie-front handkerchief blouses that ev-ery-one has been wearing over the past year, here’s how to shop Instagram brands like your fave stylish celebs. 