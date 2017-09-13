Issa Rae is the the writer, producer and star of Golden Globe-nominated Insecure, but she’s adding another major role to her resume: the latest CoverGirl to join the brand as spokesmodel. Outspoken, relatable and expressive, Rae embodies so much of the CoverGirl spirit, so Stylish isn’t the least bit surprised.

Rae shared her feelings on the importance of makeup in a statement via a press release that explained how she uses beauty to help her "character evolve" in her show and in her day to day life as well: “Becoming a CoverGirl means a lot because the brand recognizes just how important it is for people to embrace their individuality and express themselves in unique and diverse ways. This has been a major part of my personal journey, and a message that I want to share with others."

To celebrate her latest beauty gig, check out some of the Stylish-favorited Issa Rae looks!