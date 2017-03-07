Join This Beauty Buyer’s Club To Get Your Makeup For Less — And Snag a Free Mascara!

Beauty bargain bonanza! A new beauty club just launched and if you’re a product junkie like us, you’re going to want to join! Beauty Pie — which calls itself “the buyer’s club for beauty addicts” — sells prestige products (that’s the upscale kind you buy in the department store or at Sephora) at their “factory price” (i.e.: the cost to make them) once you buy a $10-a-month membership. Imagine getting your favorite department store lipstick for less than $3!

So what’s the deal?

The brand was started by Marcia Kilgore, the revolutionary beauty behind Bliss skincare and Soap & Glory and oh, FitFlops (those cool shoes that claim to tone your legs with every step) too! Kilgore found that many brands are made at the same factory and if you cut out the fancy packaging and distribution, buyers can save big. So she created all new lipsticks, glosses, eyeshadows, illuminators, you name it and you can either buy them at market value (a matte lipstick goes for $25) or at “factory cost” if you’re a member — that same matte lipstick is then just $2.39.

Kilgore let Stylish in on her favorites — it wasn’t easy for her to “choose between her children!” These are the products we know you’ll want to scoop up right now and to sweeten the deal, Kilgore is throwing in a free mascara to every Stylish reader who signs up for a one month $10 membership! Just use USWEEKLYBP at checkout and start shopping!

But first, read on for Kilgore’s faves in her own words, then shop the products here!