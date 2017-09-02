Back in action! Kim Kardashian and vlogger Patrick Starrr teamed up for a second YouTube makeup tutorial that was released on Friday, September 1, to show us the secrets of getting glammed up for a night out with the 36-year-old star.

In the first video that the pair released, they demonstrated how to get the perfect daytime look and now Kardashian says they're back to show us how to get "sultry, deep and darker." Read the top eight tips from their new collaboration and watch the full video above!

