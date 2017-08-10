Celebrity Style
Shop These Seven Kitten Heels to Rock the Trend Like...
TOP 5
STORIES
Celebrity Style
Shop These Seven Kitten Heels to Rock the Trend Like...
Swim Style
Happy Birthday, Kylie! Celebrate By Reliving Her...
Beauty News
GlamGlow’s Bubble Sheet Masks Combine Two Beauty...
Hair
You Have Never Seen Ariana Grande's Hair Like This...
Celebrity Beauty
Ashley Tisdale’s Trick for Slimmer Limbs
Celebrity Style
Move over sky-high heels, you’ve got some petite competition! The kitten heel is back with a vengeance, and if you need proof, it has the supermodel seal of approval courtesy of Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. Both models have rocked the mini-heel look in NYC over the past month, meaning it's a full-blown trend in the making. Shop these seven Stylish picks to snag the demure and polished look for yourself!