Channel Your Inner Disney Villain With These Lipsticks

By Christina Baez
Courtesy Disney

Welcome to the dark side! Thanks to LASplash Cosmetics, you can now channel your inner Disney Villain with the Malevolent Minx lipstick collection. The shades are inspired by Disney's villains from classic movies such as The Little Mermaid and 101 Dalmations and features five shades: Ursula, Evil Queen, D’vil, Stepmother and Queen of Hearts. Packaged in tubes that feature black crowns on the top, the collection goes for $72 (or $18 individually) and was created to flatter all skin tones, because... “there’s a little wicked in all of us.” Find your favorite here! 