Lauren Conrad: What's in My All-Natural Makeup Bag?

While Lauren Conrad is beloved for her immaculate beach waves and perfect cat-eyes, her makeup routine is surprisingly simple. "I'm pretty low-maintenance when it comes to beauty," she recently told Stylish. "If I can get away with leaving the house with no makeup, I absolutely do it."

But that doesn't mean the LC Lauren Conrad for Kohl's designer, 30, doesn't love her beauty products! She's just managed to pare down her collection — and ditch the heavy stuff. "Several years ago, I made an effort to start searching for more natural products — I simplified my routine," Conrad, who's expecting her first child with husband William Tell, tells Stylish. "All of my products are natural, so I honestly didn't have to [change much in my makeup bag when I got pregnant]. I just had to add in a couple additional products, like belly balms!"

If you're looking to revamp your makeup bag with all-natural products, too, à la Conrad (Emma Watson and Vanessa Hudgens are also fans of the Hollywood trend), scroll to see the Hills alum's picks!

