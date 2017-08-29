TOP 5

Lisa Frank Teamed With Reebok on Sneakers That'll Make Your '90s Nostalgia Run Wild

By Talia Ergas
The '90s are back with a vengeance and we are here for it. Making a particularly strong return is everyone's favorite bright and colorful school-supply brand, Lisa Frank, which already launched tiger and unicorn pajamas and adult coloring books. The latest way Lisa Frank is making our inner '90s kid run wild: a new collaboration with Reebok! Scroll through the photos below to see the stunning sneakers. 