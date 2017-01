You’ve got some kompetition, Kylie Jenner! MAC Cosmetics is throwing its hat into the ring with its own Lip Kits, available exclusively on macys.com and select Macy’s stores now. And just like the Kylie Cosmetics goods, the legendary brand is offering a selection of their favorite winter nudes, including Honey Love and Whirl (a brown girl staple) at the same price as Jenner’s — $29. Keep scrolling to see each lip liner and matte lipstick duo.