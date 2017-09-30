Red Carpet
Mandy Moore Is Rainbow Bright On The Red Carpet: See...
TOP 5
STORIES
Red Carpet
Mandy Moore Is Rainbow Bright On The Red Carpet: See...
Shop the Look
Get the Look: Elsa Hosk’s Chic Beret
Trend Alert
See the Beauty Trend Every Celeb Rocked This Week
Celebrity Ink
Beyonce's New Tiny Tattoo Is Better Than Jewelry
style news
Every Time Kaia Gerber Owned the Runway
Red Carpet
Give Us Moore! Mandy shows her true colors in statement-making red carpet ensembles. From a pretty pink Carolina Herrera peplum dress to a stunning purple sequin Jeffrey Dodd design, see her top 10 looks below.