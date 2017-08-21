TOP 5

STORIES

Celebrity Style

See Melania Trump's Stunning Yellow Delpozo Midi Dress and More Stylish Moments

By Roxanne Adamiyatt
9
Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images

First Lady Melania Trump stepped out wearing an elegant A-line midi dress with yellow embellishment by Delpozo to arrive at the White House on Sunday, August 20 and the stunning $2,300 dollar frock sold out in less than a day. The first lady has slayed in the style department since she assumed the role in January 2017 — see her best looks here!