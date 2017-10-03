style Patrol
Alicia Vikander and More Looked Amazing at the Louis...
TOP 5
STORIES
style Patrol
Alicia Vikander and More Looked Amazing at the Louis...
Beauty News
See the Entire NARS x Man Ray Holiday 2017 Collection
Shop the Look
Copy Meghan Markle's Sold Out Invictus Games Trench
style Patrol
See Karlie Kloss, Kaia Gerber and More Stars at Paris...
Celebrity Beauty
How to Get a Dark Vampy Lip Like Olivia Culpo
Beauty News
It’s the most wonderful time of the year again: holiday beauty has started to roll in! And with that, NARS has launched a major collection inspired by the Surrealist photographer Man Ray. Not only does the new collection contain vivid lip glosses, gorgeous minis and the most ethereal highlighters you will ever see, but it also has new face and eye palettes — there’s something for everyone on your list! Of note, while the majority of the collection launches on October 6 online and in-store, there are a few pieces that will be exclusively available at Sephora starting in mid October. Check out the whole collection here!