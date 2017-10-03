TOP 5

STORIES

Beauty News

Take a Look at NARS Cosmetics’ Next Level Holiday Beauty Collection

By Roxanne Adamiyatt
21
Courtesy Nars

It’s the most wonderful time of the year again: holiday beauty has started to roll in! And with that, NARS has launched a major collection inspired by the Surrealist photographer Man Ray. Not only does the new collection contain vivid lip glosses, gorgeous minis and the most ethereal highlighters you will ever see, but it also has new face and eye palettes — there’s something for everyone on your list! Of note, while the majority of the collection launches on October 6 online and in-store, there are a few pieces that will be exclusively available at Sephora starting in mid October. Check out the whole collection here!