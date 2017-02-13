Courtesy Clyde Haygood

Going to great lengths! Demi Lovato hit the red carpet at the 2017 Grammys on Sunday, February 12, with her hair down to there. The "Confident" singer's hairstylist, Clyde Haygood, tells Stylish the look is unexpected and all new. "She really hasn't gone this sexy before — between the hair and the gown, she is a total bombshell," he says.

When the two met to prep, Haygood tells Stylish he was inspired by Lovato's crocheted Julien Macdonald gown to create long, loose, unfussy "mermaid waves." The undone look "has this cool factor," Haygood says. "The combination of a sexy gown with this long, sultry, wavy hair is undeniably sexy, but it's modern, cool and youthful — totally unstuffy."

And unfussy is the key! In sharp contrast to most red carpet glam, this hair is air-dried. That's right, air-dried — as in, if you have long hair and hate the time and effort it takes to wrestle with a blow-dryer, this is the style for you!

On wet hair, Haygood applied a golf ball-sized dollop of mousse by John Frieda throughout sections from roots to ends. (He suggests saturating hair, so add a second dollop if needed.) Scrunch handfuls of strands as they air-dry.

Once tresses were dry, Haygood wrapped "strategic sections" around a 3/4-inch curling iron, holding for five seconds and releasing, then pulling hair straight to relax waves, adding texture throughout.

To add sheen and the appearance of a "wet finish," Haygood finished the look with two pumps of serum to leave Lovato, 24, with a mane that "glistened under the lights on the red carpet and on stage."

Lovato wasn't the only beauty to rock super-long locks on the red carpet; Jennifer Lopez and Maren Morris also took the long road.



