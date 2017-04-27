Nailing it! When celebrity nail pro Tracylee created an ode to one of her legends, she never thought her creation would go crazy viral. Stylish got the scoop from the editorial manicurist, who has treated the talons of luminaries including Cameron Diaz, Mariah Carey, Emma Stone and Nicki Minaj, just to name a few, on her "Snoop Dogg Smoking” design (our moniker, not hers!).

“I’ve been a little obsessed with Snoop since ’93,” she tells Stylish. “I wanted to create a weed nail for the 4/20 ‘holiday,’ but I couldn’t get the weed due to my work schedule. I already had the Snoop design, so I decided to post it with him smoking a lit blunt and playing his music in the background. Within hours, it was gaining thousands of views. I think it hit 1 million views within 24 hours. Insane!” The image of the nail, which Tracylee posted on her Instagram account, @luxebytracylee, on April 22, has gotten over 6.6 million views to date and was shared by Snoop Dogg himself!

To create the nail, which took a whopping eight hours to complete, Tracylee found an image of Snoop Dogg on Google and re-created it with a pencil sketch on an press-on nail tip. She then traced it with fine-tipped marker, set with polyurethane and topped with a high-shine topcoat. She fashioned the blunt out of actual rolling papers and affixed it to the nail with a hot glue gun.

And Tracylee won’t stop at Snoop! “I think this may be my new thing,” she raved to Stylish. “Maybe I’ll do a #45 nail, or maybe Beyoncé. The sky’s the limit!" Check out her website for nail enthusiasts, nailstreetz.com, where anyone can share their designs and expertise.

More into mermaids than marijuana? Tracylee's is not the only design people are going nuts over! Check out these super-popular-on-Instagram looks and take your inspo for spring!

neon.tribal.bling.▪️🔵🔲◼️ using @vetro_usa ◼️🔹 book at @salonmartone A post shared by Lexi Martone Nails 🌙🔮💀 (@leximartone) on Apr 24, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT

Glow nails💅🏻✨ #coachella2017 #nailart #britneytokyo #グローネイル #nails #420 A post shared by Britney TOKYO 💅✨ (@britneytokyo) on Apr 18, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

#nochella 👍🏼😻 @nicollettesings #nailsbymei #coachella #nails #nailart #chromenails A post shared by NAILS by MEI (@ciaomanhattan2012) on Apr 15, 2017 at 7:27pm PDT

Green ✅💚 #nailsbymei #green #nails A post shared by NAILS by MEI (@ciaomanhattan2012) on Apr 24, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

A little #FBF for #NationalBeerDay...I did these nails on my 21st birthday! Is it 5 o'clock yet? 🍺🍺🍺🕔🕔🕔 A post shared by Chelsea King 💅🏻 (@chelseaqueen) on Apr 7, 2017 at 3:06pm PDT

