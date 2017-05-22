Put your money where your mouth is! Amber Rose and her longtime makeup artist, Priscilla Ono, just designed the silkiest, easiest-to-apply, yet super long-lasting lip color, and you’re going to want to get your hands on one before they sell out!

Rose, 34, is the face of Flirt Cosmetics – and she’s so much more than just a pretty face! The model, rapper, musician and muse with Ono (“she’s the creative,” Rose tells Us) created MUVA Mouth Matte Liquid Lipsticks because they couldn’t find a formula on the market that had staying power without caking up.

Courtesy Amber Rose

“Amber and I have tried every brand. We definitely had our favorite formulas. We definitely had our un-favorite formulas,” Ono explained. “Some of them dry out your mouth way too much. And some of them will actually create a build-up around the mouth, which basically eliminates the whole reason of wearing a liquid lipstick all day without having to touch up.”

So what was their mission when they set out to create this new magic formula in three universally flattering shades? Stylish chatted with the mom of Sebastian (4, with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa) and his godmother, Ono, to get the scoop.

Stylish: You’re kind of known for wearing a major lip. Would you ever leave the house without wearing lipstick?

Rose: No. I would actually leave the house with no makeup on and just lipstick on, in case. That’s my thing, yeah, if I have anything on, it’s definitely lipstick, 100 percent.

Stylish: What makes this formula different?

Ono: It’s really thin. It doesn’t get chunky throughout the day. Honestly, I don’t suggest it, but I have literally worn it from morning until night and it doesn’t crack or anything. A little goes a long way, so you don’t have to apply lots of coats because it’s so pigmented.

Stylish: Do you just use the wand to apply it? Or should you tap it in with your fingers? How do you get it to stay all day?

Ono: I suggest using the wand because it’s really long and has a pointed tip. If you don’t have a lip liner, you can use the tip as a lip liner. I usually use a fine-tipped lip brush to apply lipstick on my clients, but with this wand, I don’t have to even use a brush.

Stylish: Should you prep the lips with anything first?

Ono: Put a tiny bit of lip balm on or nothing at all. Definitely don’t use foundation to prep because that can actually make it clumpy. Usually I put a super think layer of lip balm on, you shouldn’t be able to see it. If your lips look shiny, blot them a little bit and then apply the liquid lipstick.

Stylish: There are three shades: a red and two neutrals. Which is your favorite?

Rose: I love a red lip, so I’ll probably go with the Rosebud.

Stylish: In the history of Amber Rose, can you remember your favorite lip moment?

Rose: Oh wow. I’ve had so many. I can honestly say that literally every time Priscilla does my makeup, my lip is always beautiful. For a long time, she would help me pick out the lip color and then I would do it myself because it just seemed easier to do my own lip. Then a few years ago she started putting lipstick on for me and now I refuse to put on my own lipstick. She does it so well.

Stylish: What if you have to touch up while you’re out?

Rose: Yeah, so I’ll tell her to usually put on a lip liner, so that helps it last and then I just trace over it because it’s so perfect. But I can’t do my lips as good as Priscilla does them!

Ono: She really likes the way I line. I usually go for a really rounded mouth for fullness, sexy, vitality – it just looks pretty.

MUVA Mouth Matte Liquid Lipsticks come in Rosebud (a clear red), Badass (gray orchid) and Bash Love (pale peach). They retail for $18 each on flirtcosmetics.com.

