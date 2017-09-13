Ariana Grande is Reebok’s Newest Spokesmodel

Courtesy Reebok

Another day, another celebrity endorsement deal! This time, Ariana Grande is joining forces with global fitness brand Reebok. The pop star will be working alongside the athletics brand in a new partnership over the next year in a campaign that emphasizes confidence and self-belief.



Grande is joining the ranks of Gigi Hadid, Future, Aly Raisman, Teyana Taylor, Nina Dobrev and Rae Sremmerd — a crew of spokesmodels that have challenged convention from the gym floor to the runway.



Reebok pioneered the fitness movement in the 1980s and was one of the first brands of the industry to put women first, encouraging generations to embrace their physical capabilities and be their boldest selves when they are working out and beyond

Grande commented on the new partnership via a press release, saying “Like Reebok, I fiercely stand for those who express themselves, celebrate their individuality and push boundaries. I’m an advocate for people accepting themselves for who they are. Reebok’s message of enabling and encouraging self-belief and self-betterment is something I fundamentally live by. I’m honored to partner with a brand whose mission is to inspire people to be the best possible version of themselves."

The Fall/Winter Reebok women’s collection, worn by Grande in the campaign, just launched on reebok.com.

If that isn’t workout motivation, we don’t know what is!

