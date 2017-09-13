Getty Images

Isn’t it romantic? Audrey Hepburn’s iconic white Givenchy Couture gown from her 1954 film Sabrina, once part of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' personal collection of the most important dresses in film history, will be auctioned off during their three day estate sale starting on October 7 in Los Angeles.



The unforgettable two-piece white gown with black floral embroidery was worn by the classic film star during her Cinderella moment during the romantic comedy — a scene which stole the hearts of audiences, as well as her romantic interest, David Larabee (played by William Holden).



Prior to filming Sabrina, Hepburn was sent to Paris by the film’s director Billy Wilder to pick out her own costumes. During the trip, the late UNICEF ambassador visited Givenchy’s Paris atelier, but as the story goes, the designer told her that would not be able to accommodate her with new designs — but he did let her select dresses from the previous season’s collection, among them the ivory and floral embroidered number.



The Sabrina gown is estimated to sell for $800,000 to $120,000. Other items in the Fisher and Reynolds Hollywood costume collection have included the Marilyn Monroe subway dress from The Seven Year Itch and the ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz.



