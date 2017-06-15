When Olivia Munn revealed last year that her anti-aging beauty secret was eating Japanese sweet potatoes, it caused quite the stir. These days, the 36-year-old actress has a new beauty food, and it’s one that you wouldn’t expect: jerky. Stylish sat down with the X-Men: Apocalypse star at the Chef’s Cut Real Jerky pop-up in L.A. on Monday, June 12, to get the scoop on why she keeps jerky in her purse at all times, her tried-and-true anti-aging tips and her new replacement for Japanese sweet potatoes.

Read Munn'S Q&A Below:

Stylish: What about jerky specifically do you really love?

Munn: I think probably the thing I love most about Chef's Cut Real Jerky is that it's chef crafted. Chefs are making it — it's going be the best jerky out there. The thing for me is that it's a really easy go-to snack that has lots of protein and it's really low in sugar and carbs because my other option is protein bars. I was eating those for a while and that just puts on weight. They’re loaded with sugar and carbs. With jerky I can throw it in my bag or I can throw it in my car and I’m getting all the protein I need.

Stylish: When it comes to your diet, do you have any other hacks or tricks?

Munn: I think one of the most important health, beauty and fitness hacks is just to drink water, which is one of the hardest things to do. But I will get my bottles of water every day and I label them one, two and three and that’s how I stay on track.

Stylish: Do you have any other anti-aging beauty tips?

Munn: Some people don't always want to work out and stuff like that, but I think no matter what you do it is important that you get up and move. There are these bounce boards that I jump on for a few minutes a day and they help your lymphatic system flush itself out. Your lymphatic system doesn't have a pumping mechanism, so you need to get massages or you have to workout or get moving to give your lymphatic system circulation — it helps your body get rid of toxins.

Stylish: So is there another beauty secret that people would be surprised to hear?

Munn: These days I try to get hyaluronic acid from other things like okra or mango. I drink a lot of water, it hydrates you, but as we get older, our bodies stop making hyaluronic acid and that's why it's important to eat foods that are high in hyaluronic acid.

Stylish: And what beauty products are you loving right now? If you could only bring 3 beauty products with you to a desert island, what would you choose?

Munn: My Proactiv sunscreen, if I'm on a deserted island... and if nobody's there, does it even matter if I have makeup on or anything like that? Probably not.

Stylish: Unless you want to take selfies.

Munn: Yeah, right? I'm by myself, so I can document my final days. It would be sunscreen, the La Mer Oil and Proactiv makeup wipes because that's what’s going to be useful on a deserted island.

Stylish: And makeup-wise…

Munn: Makeup-wise, if I was on a deserted island and I could send selfies out to the world...I would use Revlon cream blushes that you can use that on your lips too — they’re really good! And then the RMS highlighter.

Stylish: And when do you feel your most confident?

Munn: When I'm... the truth is, when I'm healthy and working out and in my best shape. And when I’m surrounded by really great friends.

