Venturelli/Getty

Bella Hadid has certainly earned the title “supermodel.” Hadid, 20, has been regularly signing major endorsement deals, so it was only a matter of time until she became the face of a fragrance. On Wednesday, May 24, the fashion plate joined Bulgari at the Palazzo Nunez Torlonia in Rome to introduce Goldea the Roman Night, Bulgari’s newest eau de parfum.

The scent, which has notes of floral, musk and chypre, was inspired by “the enchantment of the Eternal City,” the brand said via press release. With a fragrance so sexy, it’s no wonder Bulgari picked the ethereal beauty to be its face.

In typical form, Hadid, who is also the spokesmodel for Nike, Calvin Klein and Tag Heuer, showed up to the celebration rocking a drastic new look. Her hair, which according to her Instagram post, was styled by celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, was swept into an elegant updo that had wispy bangs. Quite the unexpected look for the model, who is known for her signature top knot and middle part. And that only begs the question: What will Bella do next?

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!