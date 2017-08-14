Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Unicorns are real and Bella Thorne is proof. The 19-year-old Famous in Love star stepped out at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards in L.A. rocking a unicorn-inspired look on Sunday, August 13.

Thorne, who was nominated in the Choice Snapchatter category, embellished her marsala pink hair, which was styled in luscious waves, with colorful glitter in her roots that also adorned (and contoured) her forehead.



The Keep Watching actress also wore hot pink eyeshadow on her upper lids and rocked thick, shimmery turquoise liner on her lower lid for a dramatic feline eye. Thorne posted a photo of her look via Instagram ahead of the show.



“Giggles n glitter,” she captioned the photo, which showed off her gold glittery manicure and bubblegum pink pout.



To complete the look, Thorne donned black leather cropped trousers, a black and silver crop top and a shimmering, sheer skimmer sweater. To accessorize, Thorne went with silver layered chains, chokers and black platform sandals.



The Perfect High actress is no stranger to a loud look. Thorne has rocked multiple hair colors this summer, most notably green, strawberry blonde, red and navy blue.



Given Thorne’s penchant for bright and colorful hair and makeup, it’s safe to assume that the Amityville: The Awakening actress can be relied on for more technicolor beauty and fashion looks that take unicorn beauty to the next level.



Tell Us: What do you think of Thorne’s unicorn-inspired TCA look?



