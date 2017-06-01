Wonder Woman doesn’t just fight for justice for all of mankind — she also looks fantastic while doing so. Who wouldn’t want to look like the comic-book heroine? Now, Benefit Cosmetics is giving everyone the ability to look like the DC Character. To celebrate the premiere of Wonder Woman, out Friday, June 2, the beauty brand is launching the Benefit x Wonder Woman 5-piece collection to help channel the superhero within.

Available exclusively at HSN, the kit includes a They’re Real! Mascara, Benetint lip & cheek stain, High Beam liquid highlighter, and They’re Real! double the lip in revved up red, packaged in a super cute Wonder Woman cosmetic bag that reads “Love Truth Beauty.”

The best part, though, is while the kit will help you achieve you superhuman beauty, it’s not going to bankrupt you. While the individual products would add up to $125, this entire kit goes for $49. Not all heroes wear capes —sometimes they come packaged in savings. While not everyone can be #blessed to have a golden lasso at their disposal, Stylish believes in the power of a good red lipstick to kick some major booty.

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!



