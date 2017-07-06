Another day, another celebrity hair change-up! Chrissy Teigen has ditched her classic caramel colored strands in favor of a lighter ‘do for summer.

On Monday, July 3, the Lip Sync Battle host shared a makeup-free picture of herself on Twitter with the caption “New color,” and her nearly waist-length strands are noticeably lighter.

Teigen is no stranger to switching her hair color, but she often oscillates between lighter and darker shades of caramel or brown, so the bright strawberry blonde look is certainly a style departure.

Liz Jung of Mèche Salon in L.A. created the color for Teigen, with the assistance of Kevin Starr, according to Jung’s Instagram. The expert colorist uploaded a side-by-side image of a Snapchat post on July 3, that the model took while sitting in foils, as well as the finished look, which Teigen, 31, posted to Twitter with the caption “This happened tonight with @chrissyteigen 😍❤️😍❤️thank you @traceycunningham1 ❤️❤️❤️❤️ love you both so much 😘#highlights#summerhair#blonder#blonde#balayage#haircolor#snapchat#snapchatfun#chrissyteigen 😂💗😻thanks to my amazeballs assistant @kevinxstarr ❤️😊😘”

According to Jung’s post, the new reddish-blonde hue was created with the balayage highlighting technique.

For now, Teigen is rocking her sun-kissed mane to match her peachy sunkissed glow, perfect for the warmer months.

Tell Us: What do you think Chrissy Teigen will do with her hair next?

