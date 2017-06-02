Drew Barrymore Applies Her Makeup on the Subway — Is Just Like Us!

Just when you thought Drew Barrymore couldn’t get more lovable, she exceeds your expectations! The 42-year-old The Santa Clarita Diet star partook in the daily routine shared by thousands of women everywhere when she did a little primping during her commute Thursday, June 1.

The Flower Beauty founder gave her lashes some love with a couple of coats of mascara, and shared the selfie on Instagram. Best part? No mirror! Now, that’s the sign of a beauty pro.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

"#commuterbeauty for all the girls on the go…” she captioned the pic . Not only is she an actress and entrepreneur but Barrymore is also mom of daughters Frankie, 3, and Olive, 4, so she definitely knows the meaning of multi-tasking and taking the time for some self-care.

In February 2017, Barrymore told Vogue, “It’s so real for us girls. We really do our makeup on the go,” adding that she doesn’t have a lot of sit it-down-at-the-vanity-table, old-fashioned luxury of time. As a result, Flower Beauty was conceptualized to have apply-anywhere versatility. Clearly, years of multi-tasking has made the multi-talented actress a bonafide beauty expert.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!