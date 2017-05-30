Emily Ratajkowski’s Summertime Style Hack Is Perfection

Emily Ratajkowski wears a bikini like a pro. While it’s not uncommon to see the buxom brunette Showing off her toned bod in a two-piece on the beach, it’s a surprise to see her wear one out at night.

The 25-year old model spent this past holiday weekend in Austin, Texas, indulging in some quality time with her family. She shared photos from the outing on social media, proving that her bikini game is always strong.

The Gone Girl actress donned a flirty and feminine black bandeau with white ruffles and a matching hi-leg brief. The flirty number was designed by Hunza G x Pandora Sykes, and it’s a serious departure for the uber-sultry Ratajkowski.

The feminine look translated from poolside to BBQ seamlessly. Ratajkowski later threw on a pair of distressed denim, a simple body chain, and rocked the bandeau as a crop top to indulge in some good old-fashioned Texan barbecue. If that’s not the perfect example of how to do laid-back summer style, we don’t know what is.