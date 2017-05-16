Steve Granitz/WireImage; AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX; C Flanigan/Getty

A fresh-out-of-the-shower updo that looks red carpet fabulous? Yes, please! We’re still swooning over Emma Watson’s MTV Movie & TV Awards ‘do.

The 27-year-old actress won the first genderless Best Actor award for her work as Belle in Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast, and her hair was also #winning! Her mane man Adir Abergel gave Stylish the skinny on the look, and it turns out it’s easy as pie to do — you don’t even need to blow-dry it!

Abergel tells Stylish that “wet and simple was the name of the game.” He wanted to create something simple and classic from the front that had some ornamentation and detail in the back. His references: tribal hairstyles merged with classic ‘90s supermodel images shot by photographer Peter Lindbergh.



To get the wet effect, Abergel saturated Watson’s naturally dried locks with mousse, Virtue’s Uplifted Volumizing Whip, then created a deep side part. He combed her hair back into a ponytail, leaving a bit of height at the front, and secured it with silver elastic string that he found at a fabric store. He then folded the ponytail in half, and wrapped string around the middle.

Emma Watson sneak peak at hair details for @mtv movie award. Can't wait for you to see more. #hairbyadir #emmawatson #mtvmovieawards A post shared by Adir Abergel (@hairbyadir) on May 7, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

Abergel tells Us of the string around the folded ponytail: “It was just a creative way to play with the hair.”

