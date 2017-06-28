Gotham/GC Images

Here comes the sun! Gigi Hadid has returned to her California girl roots with a sunny new ‘do. The 22-year-old supermodel stepped out on Monday, June 26, with freshly highlighted locks in a shade of baby blonde. Along with the new dye job were face-framing layers parted at the center for a fresh new look. Adding to her sunny vibes were her yellow-tinted aviator frames.

Hadid was previously rocking bronde for quite some time, but her younger sister, Bella Hadid, 20, is the one that owns brunette.

Gigi, who has been dating Zayn Malik since late 2015, was spotted at the Beekman hotel in Manhattan with her newly lightened locks. She wore a Jonathan Simkhai strapless top and orange silk pants. She also rocked a peachy blush and lip, which made her striking blue eyes pop.



Gardiner Anderson/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

DARA KUSHNER/INSTARimages.com

The following day, Gigi ventured out to celebrate her collaboration with Vogue Eyewear. She sported her signature California girl waves — complete with a hairflip! As for the rest of her getup Hadid matched her monochrome pink Kreist biker jacket and high-rise flared pants with her frosted pink eye makeup.

She may have ditched the bronde, but this Victoria’s Secret model is sticking with her penchant for monochrome.



Tell Us: Are you into color coordinating your beauty look with your outfit?