Gigi Hadid is going gray! Well, sort of. The 22-year-old supermodel was spotted arriving back at her apartment in NYC on Wednesday, July 19, rocking a quirky gray lip. Never one to play it safe with her look, charcoal lipstick is still quite the departure for the fashionista.

Hadid, however, pulled off the look. She appeared fresh and cool with her slate pout. Upping her cool-factor was her feline flick and California- girl tan, which kept her appearing healthy, as opposed to washed out. The Maybelline spokesmodel's signature blonde mane was styled sleek and voluminously, adding to the carefree vibe.

As for the rest of her effortless ensemble, the Stuart Weitzman model rocked a pair of Roberi &Fraud frames despite the fact that it was the middle of the night), as well as a two-piece fitted royal blue crop top sweatsuit by Cotton Citizen. Hadid upgraded her athleisure vibes with Amiri Sunset sneakers with leopard detailing.

The Vogue Eyewear designer is a fan of the matching and monochrome looks, which she has been seen sporting throughout the summer. Most recently, She was spotted wearing a Victoria by Victoria Beckham printed silk shirt and pants in NYC on July 17.

Tell Us: What do you think of Hadid’s gray lipstick?

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.