Gigi Hadid’s resume is about to get even more impressive. The Maybelline spokesmodel is continuing her quest for world domination with an upcoming makeup collection with the brand, which she announced in Instagram on Sunday afternoon.



Intrigued? So are we — but so far the details are scant. Here’s what we do know: Hadid has never one to be shy with her look, so we can be sure that the products are going to include daring shades and edgy possibilities.



In the Instagram teaser that Hadid posted, you can see gorgeous nudes and a selection of bright lipsticks, as well as amazing neutral shadows, so it’s safe to assume that the supermodel is going to have our lippie needs covered.



Other things we know for sure? In some of the teasers posted by Maybelline, Hadid is shown not only rocking a gorgeous smudgy liner, but also sporting the perfect true red lip.



Hadid is also known for her incredible glowing skin, so we can only hope that the Reebok spokesmodel will be blessing Us all with radiant primers and stunning highlighters — maybe even some epic skincare. Dare us to dream.



Our prediction: the entire collection will be the key to finally nailing the cool-girl model vibe.

Unfortunately, all of the posts released by the brand and Hadid only say “coming soon” and an exact date is not known for the release, but rest assured that Stylish is on the case.



In the meantime, here's how the model wears millennial pink makeup. Spoiler: her strategy involves her eyes, lips and cheeks.



