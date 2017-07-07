Pray you get one! Kat Von D created a special shade of her lasts-all-day liquid lipstick and matching lipliner to celebrate the relaunch of her fragrance, Saint, and it’s available for a limited time on Sephora.com. Trust us — you’ll want to get your hands on this one!

The universally flattering shade, a dusty peachy rose, mirrors the romantic-yet-cool vibe of Saint. The scent is rich and sweet with notes of warm vanilla, heady jasmine petals and sultry musk. Saint is part of a duo of fragrances by Von D, aptly named Saint + Sinner, that were relaunched in June after a long hiatus (they debuted in 2009).



And it’s not just about the lipcolor! The shade is part of The Saint Set, which contains a full size Everlasting Liquid Lipcolor in Saint, a full size Everlasting Lip Liner in Saint, and mini vials of both the Saint and Sinner fragrances (Sinner smells like patchouli, wood and cinnamon, in case you were wondering). As Von D says in a press release, “The Saint Set gives you the perfect dreamy candied floral fragrance and light nude lip shade for day – the perfect duo for the start of summer!” The set costs $38 and it’s only available through July 7 on Sephora.com.



A post shared by Kat Von D Beauty (@katvondbeauty) on Jul 5, 2017 at 5:09am PDT

We love this gorgeous shade, but what we really swoon for is the lasting power of the formula. The fluid paint sets to a matte finish that doesn’t feel dry or cakey, and seriously lasts through lunch, coffee and even smooching.

Will there be an August flash sale with a Sinner Set? We can only imagine what that lip shade will be!

Tell Us: Are you more into the Saint or Sinner scent?

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.