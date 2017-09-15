Getty Images

‘90s beauty is back with a vengeance! And with that, Stylish has been inspired by iconic looks from the era. Case in point: Winona Ryder.

Ryder’s trademark to-die-for gamine makeup was often done by the late great Kevyn Aucoin, but luckily the actress’ Toronto International Film Festival Nick Barose (who happened to assist Aucoin) recently spilled his tips for that effortless, smudged and sexy eyeliner that the Girl Interrupted star rocked as her signature look.



In a #TBT post on his Instagram account, Barose shared a shot of Ryder from the TIFF, but in the comments, shared his how-to fir the Winona-Eye that was originally created by Aucoin, but recreated for the red carpet. “When I was assisting Kevyn Aucoin and he used to do her make up a lot, one of the things he did on her was run eyeliner along her lash lines and in the water line. Then he would have her squeeze her eyes really tight so it'd smudge and run a little bit, then clean it up. This gives a sort of smudgy, spontaneous and sexy eyeliner that looks a little lived in ...and then years later I got to that that on her eyes too, so that was very cool 🙏🏽✨✨✨ “ he wrote.



This liner look is perfect for just about every occasion — you could rock it on days when you don’t want to be overly fussy with makeup or even on a fancy night out. And the best news: The imperfect application is so easy, anyone can pull it off! Just remember, when it comes to smudgy liner looks (especially one’s with a grungier vibe), it is often best to use a liner that is easily worked with and malleable, like the Kevyn Aucoin Eye Pencil Primatif, a kohl liner that is equal parts creamy, pigmented and smudgeable in the best way possible. Pair the liner with a sheer red lip and you’ll have the signature Ryder look down pat.



Tell Us: What do you think of Barose’s secret tip for sexy eyeliner?



