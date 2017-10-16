Kevin Mazur/Getty

Consider your weekday outfit quandaries solved! Selena Gomez’s a-list style chops have blessed Us all with our new fall uniform. The “Fetish” singer made an appearance at the One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief event this weekend rocking an outfit that was low-key, comfortable and chic all at the same time. Score!



At the core of Gomez’s look was a Khaite tan sweater with a funnel neck and extra-long sleeves that were rolled up at the wrists (such a chic touch)! Of course, this sweater is both seasonally appropriate, but the styling at the sleeves, the cut of the sweater, and the neckline keep the cozy essential from looking bland.



Gomez also paired her chunky knit sweater with a pair of cuffed blue jeans — which is great for Us because we can all cop the look without having to buying a new pair. All you have to do is roll your favorite pair of denim up at the ankles.



To give the look sophistication, the “Bad Liar” singer wore a pair midi heels. But that's just one way to style this look. You can wear it with flats on the weekend, or pair it with any height stilettos for work, just like Gomez.



And this isn't the first time we've coveted one of her low-key looks. The reigning queen of Instagram continuously makes a case for statement pieces to build your outfits around. Just a few weeks ago, she stepped out in a plaid jacket that added panache to an otherwise casual outfit.



The takeaway? Pick your outfit essential and swap out pieces to complement it — it’s the easiest way to change up your look a la Selena Gomez.

Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.