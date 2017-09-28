MEGA

Ivanka Trump is just like Us — she re-wears her clothes. The mother, fashion designer and entrepreneur was spotted leaving her D.C. abode on September 28th rocking the same exact monochrome black outfit that she was seen wearing on June 28th of this year — but with some minor tweaks to keep the look fresh.



Trump kept the building blocks of her outfit the same: a pair of wide leg Alice + Olivia pants and a black keyhole tank. However, she totally refreshed the way she wore them by switching up her accessories. During her September 28th outting, the monochrome ensemble was pulled together with a double clasped black belt, a studded shoulder bag and and chunky suede round toe heels. And of course, the entrepreneur’s outfit was not complete without a pair of sleek and simple black shades.



BACKGRID

These accessories were markedly different than her first appearance in the wide-legged look. When she stepped out on June 28th, Trump’s belt was classic with a large silver buckle, and she was carrying a pared-down black leather clutch. But her shoes for the summer iteration of her outfit were totally dressed up — she chose spikey stilettos. She also wore a pair of killer shades, but these sunnies had metallic embellishments on the frames.



The first daughter is the perfect example of how small detailing (like metallic accents and studs), texture (such as suede vs. leather), and even the shade of shoes can update an outfit and make it new once more.



Trump isn't the only famous face who repeats her outfits — Duchess Kate and Michelle Obama often re-wear their best ensembles, too.



Tell Us: Which of Trump's outfits do you like best?



