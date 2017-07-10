James Devaney/GC Images; George Pimentel/WireImage

Their hips definitely don’t lie! Jennifer Lopez rocked a physics-defying, double-slitted Fausto Puglisi for her Macy’s 4th of July performance IN NYC. It was the same garment that Kendall Jenner wore on the MuchMusic Video Awards red carpet in 2014. Stylish lined up the looks so you can compare then side by side.

Lopez, 47, is a known stunner, so the choice to rock the black embellished gown for her holiday set comes as no surprise. But the “Ni Tu Ni Yo” singer’s ability to wear the risqué outfit without a wardrobe malfunction is a testament to the fact that when it comes to shimmying and swiveling during a performance, no one shuts it down like J. Lo. No doubt, the triple-threat shined just as bright as the fireworks that evening.

Three years earlier, it was Jenner, 21, who wore a very similar cream version of the gown when she was a budding model. The hip-high slitted gown cemented Jenner’s status as a red carpet staple and edgy trendsetter. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star accessorized the elaborate gown with simple accessories in gold, letting her toned stems take center stage.

If Stylish may weigh in, both looks take the sexy thigh-high slit to the next level, and both ladies rock it with their signature flair. But we want to know: Do you think one star pull off the look better than the other? Vote in our poll below to let Us know if Lopez or Jenner wore the leggy look best!

